Coronavirus: Arnold Schwarzenegger on self quarantining with his pet ponies: We will get through this together

While the world is freaking out because of the deadly Coronavirus pandemic, Arnold Schwarzenegger has found the best alternative to avoid social interaction. The actor is chilling at home and is self-quarantining with his two adorable pet ponies. He is urging people to do the same and stay at home to avoid the virus. The 72-year-old Hollywood star posted a video on Twitter in which he can be seen hanging out with his pets, Whiskey and Lulu.

“The important thing is that you stay at home because there’s a curfew now. No one is allowed out especially someone who is 72 years old. After 65 you’re not allowed out your house anymore in California, so you gotta stay home,” Arnold says as he fed his pets carrots. Advised his fans to follow quarantine guidelines, the actor says, “that’s what we do. We don’t go to restaurants, we don’t go to anything like that anymore here."

Check out the post here:

Stay at home as much as possible. Listen to the experts, ignore the morons (foreheads). We will get through this together. pic.twitter.com/FRg41QehuB — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) March 16, 2020

"We just eat with Whiskey and with Lulu and have a good time and get entertained. Look at that beautiful smile she is,” he added. He especially asked his fans to eat at home and avoid social gatherings and restaurants. “Stay at home. Stay at home as much as possible. Listen to the experts, ignore the morons. We will get through this together,” he captioned his video. Just earlier this month, the actor posted a hand-washing tutorial for his fans and urged them to listen to “scientists and experts.”

Considering the severity of the situation, governments and health experts across the world are advising people to limit social contact and self-quarantine to stay away from the infection. According to the latest report by Al Jazeera, the infection has infected about 153,000 globally and killed about 5,800 people.

ALSO READ: Queen FLEES Buckingham Palace amid Coronavirus outbreak: A lot of her staff are a bit panicky