Coronavirus: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's wife tests positive for COVID 19; Justin to remain in isolation

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s wife has tested positive for the new coronavirus and Justin will remain in isolation for two weeks

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, has tested positive for the new coronavirus. According to a statement from the prime minister's office, while Sophie’s symptoms are mild and she is feeling better, she will remain in isolation, for the time being, BBC reported. On Thursday, Justin announced that he would be in isolation and work from home after his wife showed mild flu-like symptoms. The latest statement asserted that he is in good health and has no symptoms.

Justin will remain in isolation for 14 days “I have some personal news to share today. Sophie recently returned from a speaking event in the UK, and last night she was experiencing mild flu-like symptoms. She‘s feeling better, but following the advice of our doctor she is self-isolating as we wait on COVID-19 test results. Out of an abundance of caution, I too will be self-isolating & self-monitoring until we get Sophie‘s results back. But I‘ll be busy working from home,” he tweeted on March 12.

I have some additional news to share this evening. Unfortunately, the results of Sophie’s COVID-19 test are positive. Therefore, she will be in quarantine for the time being. Her symptoms remain mild and she is taking care of herself and following the advice of our doctor. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 13, 2020

Tomorrow, I will be speaking with Indigenous leaders and premiers from across the country to coordinate our response to the outbreak and to talk about next steps to keep Canadians safe and limit the impact of COVID-19 on our economy. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 13, 2020

Meanwhile, after testing positive for coronavirus, Tom Hanks shared a health update and reassured his fans that he and his wife Rita Wilson are doing well. He mentioned that he and his wife are in isolation and are taking care of each other. “Hello folks. @ritawilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us,” he wrote alongside a picture of him and his wife. We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else, There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time,” Hanks posted.

