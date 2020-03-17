Coronavirus: CM Punk jokes on Wrestlemania 36 shifting to Performance Center: Roman Reigns will not get booed

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

CM Punk took to his Twitter page to share his thoughts on WWE's decision to move Wrestlemania 36 to WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Mr. Pipebomb had a very interesting reaction on the same and it involves Roman Reigns and himself.

After days of going back and forth between delaying or continuing on with Wrestlemania 36 (with the recent coronavirus outbreak), which was scheduled for April 5, 2020, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay Area, WWE finally came to a decision! WWE's statement on Wrestlemania 36 reads as, "In coordination with local partners and government officials, WrestleMania and all related events in Tampa Bay will not take place. However, WrestleMania will still stream live on Sunday, April 5 at 7 pm ET on WWE Network and be available on pay-per-view. Only essential personnel will be on the closed set at WWE’s training facility in Orlando, Florida to produce WrestleMania."

While WWE superstars are gutted about the fact that they will not be able to perform at The Show of Shows in front of the WWE Universe, a former WWE wrestler is finding the silver lining in the wise decision made by the company. And, that's CM Punk! In true pipebomb style, Punk tweeted, "Well that’s one way to make sure Roman finally gets not booed and nobody chants for meeeeeeee." Years after leaving WWE in less than amicable terms, many wrestling fans still wait for the 41-year-old wrestler to make a surprise in-ring return. For now, we have to make do with his stint as an analyst for WWE Backstage.

When one fan questioned, "Is this you begging for a return? Like you did on Backstage? No crowd reaction seems to be your element," Punk quipped back, "I’m not the one texting begging for a match with me at mania." Moreover, another fan theorised, "Corbin comes out with a "CM Punk chant" recording to play during the match.. ultimate heel move! Then we get Roman vs Corbin chapter 12," to which an impressed Punk replied back, "That’s so ultra meta and brilliant."

One fan felt bad for the returning Edge as they tweeted, "Feel for Edge though, first single's match in 9 years...weird times," to which Punk sympathised and wrote back, "Oooooo. Yeah, that for sure sucks.

Check out CM Punk's tweets on Wrestlemania 36 being shifted to WWE Performance Center due to coronavirus outbreak below:

No one can compare to CM Punk's wit! Wouldn't you agree, WWE Universe?!

ALSO READ: Will John Cena retire from WWE after Wrestlemania 36 match against Bray Wyatt aka The Fiend? Find Out

Nevertheless, it was the right decision by WWE! As they say, better to be safe than sorry!

Credits :Twitter

Read More