Coronavirus: Convict Harvey Weinstein is doing fine after testing positive for the virus

While Harvey Weinstein will continue to stay in medical isolation, reports claim that he is doing fine. Giving updates on his health, a source told Deadline that even though the 68-year-old culprit tested positive for COVID-19, he has not shown any severe symptoms. Harvey is currently in medical isolation in his prison in maximum security Wende Correctional Facility. Harvey’s trial finally ended on February 24. The jury found him guilty of two charges of criminal sex act and rape.

Following the announcement of the verdict, he started complaining about chest pain and was rushed to a hospital where the doctors removed a blockage, BBC reported. After undergoing heart surgery, he was moved to the NYC prison. Later, he was moved to the maximum-security prison, after his brief stay at Rikers Island principal jail. A few days before testing positive for the deadly disease, Harvey celebrated his first birthday in the prison, where he was informed about surviving sexual abuse behind bars and prison suicide prevention.

According to a report by Johns Hopkins University, about 471,400 people have been diagnosed with Coronavirus globally. While 114,000 people have recovered, the disease has claimed the lives of 21,000. Meanwhile, Bill Cosby’s lawyers are filing a motion to get him released from prison and put him on house arrest amid the ongoing health crisis. While speaking with Page Six, Cosby’s spokesman Andrew Wyatt asserted that if he continues to stay in the prison, the 82-year-old comic will fall victim to COVID-19.

The spokesperson stated that more than one prison officer at the facility had tested positive for the disease. He mentioned that given Cosby’s age and the fact that he is blind, he has close contact with prison workers. These workers take him for regular medical appointments, accompany him for his meals and even clean his cell. Wyatt is concerned that if any of these workers get infected, they would pass it on to Cosby.

