Coronavirus Crisis: Are Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in lockdown in Canada? Find Out

As Coronavirus Pandemic continues to haunt the world, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are not ready to take any chances, with their 10-month-old son Archie, and are in lockdown. According to a report by Page Six, the family is in lockdown at their Canadian bolthole after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau closed the country’s border amid the deadly outbreak. Earlier this month, Meghan and Harry visited the UK for their farewell tour. Shortly after winding up their pending royal duties, Meghan flew back to Canada, while Harry stayed back.

Harry had a few more meetings at Buckingham Palace before reuniting with his family in Canada. Last week, a source close to the couple stated that they are worried about their close pal Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife, who was recently tested positive for Coronavirus. A statement from the Prime Minister's office confirmed that Sophie has tested positive for the new Coronavirus. It was also reported that even though Justin has not shown any symptoms, he will remain in isolation for 14 days.

Meanwhile, it was speculated that Queen Elizabeth had vacated the Buckingham Palace amid the deadly outbreak. However, the UK media correspondent Neil Sean later clarified that the Queen is not going anywhere and has decided to stay in her palace and support her people. The 93-year-old monarch realises that if she runs away, it won’t send a great message to the people of her country, Fox News reported. A royal source told People that the Queen has just taken a regular trip to her residence in Windsor for the weekend and will be back at the palace this week. ALSO READ: Queen Elizabeth did NOT flee Buckingham Palace amid Coronavirus crisis to support her people? Find Out

