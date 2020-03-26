Coronavirus Crisis: Bill Cosby seeks early prison release amid the deadly pandemic

Bill Cosby is seeking an early prison release amid the deadly Coronavirus crisis. Read on to know more.

Bill Cosby’s lawyers are filing to get him released from prison and put him on house arrest amid the ongoing Coronavirus crisis. Reportedly, they decided to do so after one prison officer tested positive for the deadly virus. The disgraced comic is currently serving is serving three to 10 years at SCI Phoenix in Montgomery County. Cosby has a luxurious 9,000-square-foot mansion in Pennsylvania where he had lived under house arrest after he was found guilty of sexual assault in 2018.

Earlier this month, in order to prevent a larger outbreak of the deadly virus, the US President Donald Trump’s administration considered releasing some federal prisoners. While speaking with Page Six, Cosby’s spokesman Andrew Wyatt asserted that if he continues to stay in the prison, the 82-year-old comic will fall victim to COVID-19. He stated that releasing Cosby would not be a bad decision considering he is no danger to the community and can’t go anywhere since he is blind.

According to the spokesperson, more than one prison officer at the facility had tested positive for the disease. He asserted that given Cosby’s age and the fact that he is blind, he has close contact with prison workers. These workers take him for regular medical appointments, accompany him for his meals and even clean his cell. Wyatt is concerned that if any of these workers get infected, they would pass it on to Cosby.

According to a report by Johns Hopkins University, about 471,400 people have been diagnosed with COVID 19 globally. While 114,000 people have recovered, the disease has claimed the lives of 21,000. Since the health care professionals are always working near the infected people, last week, various reports asserted that the World Health Organization is considering “airborne precautions” for medical staff after a new study claimed that the virus can survive in air. ALSO READ: Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande are financially supporting their fans amid Coronavirus lockdown

