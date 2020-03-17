Coronavirus crisis: The cast of Big Brother in Germany continues to remain unaware of the deadly pandemic

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

The cast of Big Brother in Germany is unaware of the deadly Coronavirus pandemic. Read on to know more.

As the people across the globe crumble under the fear of Coronavirus pandemic, the cast of Germany’s edition of Big Brother has no idea about what is happening in the world. When the 14 contestants entered the house on February 6, the disease had only hogged headlines for its effect in China. According to the latest report by WHO, the Coronavirus has now infected more than 168,000 people and killed at least 6,610, Al Jazeera reported. In Germany, COVID-19 has infected over 7,000 people. The country has registered about 17 deaths.

The makers of the show have decided to not inform the contestants. Defending their decision, the makers asserted in a statement that “the residents will be informed if there is reason to do so,” Just Jared reported. Shortly after they announced the decision, people slammed the makers for keeping the contestants in the dark. Following the heavy criticism, the network announced that they will inform the cast about the deadly Pandemic on March 17 in a live show.

Even though the contestants are unaware of the health crisis that is continuing to haunt the world, they have all been tested for the disease and the results were negative. To prevent the disease from becoming a global crisis, health experts have advised people to isolate themselves and limit social contacts. This has also led to the cancellation of many public events across the world. Governments in many countries are encouraging people to put their social lives on hold for some time and self-quarantine to stay away from the infection. ALSO READ: Coronavirus Crisis: Are Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in lockdown in Canada? Find Out

