Coronavirus Crisis: Dua Lipa raises awareness and urges fans to ‘donate and support refugees’

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Dua Lipa is spreading awareness about Coronavirus pandemic and is urging people to donate and support refugees. Read on to know more.

As Coronavirus continues to haunt the world, various celebrities, including Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Kevin Hart and Hilary Duff are trying to spread awareness about the deadly disease and Dua Lipa has joined the list. The 24-year-old singer took to social media and advised people to take needful precautions and stay safe. She also urged people to donate for the emergency and help the underprivileged. “Wow on this night we really thought 2020 was gonna be the one... thinking of you all during this difficult and confusing time. Stay safe, wash ur hands, be with your loved ones and most importantly remember and think of the ones less fortunate than you,” she posted on Instagram.

Speaking about the refugees, who don’t have access to proper health services, the singer wrote, “Refugees are some of the most vulnerable on this planet, often living in crowded places with limited health services. UN agencies are working hard to make sure these people are supported. I know during this difficult time some of you might not be able to donate to the UNHCR emergency appeal but if you can it really makes a difference to protect refugees and their host communities from COVID-19. Love.” Dua also posted about this on her Instagram story.

Check out her post here:

According to the latest report by Al Jazeera, the infection, which originated in China, has infected 153,000 globally and killed about 5,800 people. The disease has significantly affected Italy. The governments and health experts across the world are advising people to limit social contact and self-quarantine.

ALSO READ: Queen FLEES Buckingham Palace amid Coronavirus outbreak: A lot of her staff are a bit panicky

Read More