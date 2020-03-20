Coronavirus Crisis: Kourtney Kardashian posts Bible passage that says God will punish people with epidemic

Amid Coronavirus pandemic, Kourtney Kardashian posted a Bible passage that suggests God will punish people with epidemic. Read on to know more.

Kourtney Kardashian’s latest social media post is a passage from Bible which suggests that God would punish his people with an epidemic and would eventually forgive them if they pray to him. The 40-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashian star took to her Instagram story to share the passage.

“Whenever I hold back the rain or send locusts to eat up the crops or send an epidemic on my people,” it read. The passage further stated that if people turn away from the evil, God will forgive them. “If they pray to me and repent and turn away from the evil they have been doing, then I will hear them in heaven, forgive their sins and make their land prosperous again,” the passage read. This is not the first time Kourtney has raised eyebrows with her coronavirus related social media post. As she self isolates amid the ongoing health crisis, Kourtney is spending a lot of time on the Internet.

Earlier this month, she shared a quote from a book written by late psychic Sylvia Browne. The quote suggested that Sylvia had predicted that there would be a global pandemic in the year 2020. “In around 2020 a severe pneumonia-like illness will spread throughout the globe, attacking the lungs and the bronchial tubes and resisting all known treatments. Almost more baffling than the illness itself will be the fact that it will suddenly vanish as quickly as it arrived, attack again 10 years later, and then disappear completely,” the passage from the book written in 2008 read.

