Coronavirus crisis: Kristen Bell is recommending viral ‘pepper trick’ video to teach kids to wash hands; WATCH

As Coronavirus continues to take the world by storm, social media feeds are flooding with videos related to the pandemic. While many health experts are advising people against consuming information from these unreliable sources, there is one video that has caught everyone’s attention, including Kristen Bell’s. The actress shared the video of a Miami teacher, giving a lesson on the importance of handwashing amid the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis, on her Instagram account. She urged the parents to use the video to teach their kids about how important it is to maintain hygiene amid the ongoing outbreak.

“Such an amazing way to teach kids (and the rest of us adults) the importance of washing our hands. Tag a parent please. This is important. Original video and repost from awesome pre-school teacher @mandysmunchkins,” she captioned the video. The clip features a Miami teacher using a cool science trick to teach a group of kids that to avoid coronavirus, they need to wash their hands. In the video, Amanda Lorenzo, a pre-school teacher, asks a student to dip her finger into a container filled with water, with pepper on it (serving as the virus).

Check out the video here:

When the child removes her finger, she notices pepper on it. The teacher then instructs her to dip her finger in liquid soap and again put her finger in the peppered water. This time, the pepper scattered away from her figure, leaving the kids surprised and excited. “You see how important it is to wash our hands?” the teacher asks the kids after demonstrating the experiment. The disease that originated in China, has now spread all over the world. And since the experts are still working on finding a cure, health care professionals are advising people to maintain hygiene and isolate themselves to avoid the virus.

