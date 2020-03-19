Coronavirus Crisis: Kylie Jenner believes hiding her pregnancy helped her prepare for self quarantine

Back when Kylie Jenner was pregnant with her and Travis Scott's daughter Stormi Webster, she did a pretty good job of keeping the news under tight wraps by not leaving her house and staying away from the spotlight. Turns out, the experience prepared her for self-quarantine amid Coronavirus Pandemic. While people across the world are finding it difficult to sacrifice their social lives to self-isolate, Kylie has been there, done that. The 22-year-old American media personality recently took to her social media and shared how her pregnancy experience is coming in handy during self-isolation.

“My pregnancy prepared me for this. I didn't leave the house for months,” Kylie wrote on her Instagram story. When Kylie was pregnant, she stayed away from the limelight for months. When she eventually revealed that she has given birth to a daughter, she apologised for keeping her fans in the dark. She mentioned that she decided to keep the news secret because she wanted to experience that journey stress-free. She also asserted that she wanted to protect her baby from negativity.

While Coronavirus originated in China, it has now taken the world by storm and people are scared for their lives. Since researchers are still trying to come up with a solution, health experts and government across the world are advising people to put their social life on hold and self-isolate. According to report by Johns Hopkins University in the US, about 220,000 people have been confirmed with the coronavirus globally. While 84,000 people have recovered, the deadly virus has claimed the lives of 8,800.