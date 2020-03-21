Coronavirus Crisis: Rihanna’s Foundation donates USD 5 million to fight the deadly pandemic

Rihanna’s Foundation has donated USD 5 million to fight the deadly Coronavirus pandemic. Read on to know more

Amid the ongoing Coronavirus crisis, Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation (CLF) has donated USD 5 million to join the fight against the deadly virus that has taken the world by storm. According to a statement given by CLF’s executive director Justine Lucas, the funds will be used to support local food banks serving at-risk communities in the US, Just Jared reported. The money will also be used for the acceleration of testing and care in countries like Haiti and Malawi and Healthcare worker training.

According to a report by ET Canada, the 32-year-old singer has also offered to support the people of Barbados amid the ongoing pandemic. On March 21, Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley announced that the, who was born in Saint Michael, Barbados, has offered to purchased more than USD 1 million worth of ventilators, Kevz Politics reported. Her foundation was founded in honour of her grandparents and supports the Clara Braithwaite Center for Oncology and Nuclear Medicine at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Barbados.

The deadly virus that originated in China is now haunting the entire world. According to a report by Johns Hopkins University in the US, about 260,000 people have been confirmed with the deadly virus globally. While 87,000 people have recovered, the disease has claimed the lives of 11,300. The virus has severely affected Italy. The total number of deaths in Italy has now reached 4,032, Al Jazeera reported. Amid the health crisis, many celebrities, including Justin Bieber, Ryan Reynolds, and Blake Lively, Kanye West and Lady Gaga, are donating funds and are also urging their fans to contribute.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus: Prince William & Kate Middleton visit emergency call centre; Thank medical workers for service

Read More