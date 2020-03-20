Coronavirus: Evangeline Lilly dismisses the deadly disease as ‘respiratory flu’; Refuses to self isolate

Evangeline Lilly is dismissing the deadly Coronavirus pandemic as just a respiratory flu and is refusing to self-isolate. Here’s what she has to say.

While other celebrities are using their social media influence to urge their fans to stay at home, actress Evangeline Lilly is refusing to self-isolate and is promoting her choice on the internet. On March 16, when healthcare experts were aggressively advising people to put their social lives on hold, Evangeline Lilly decided to take a stand against self-quarantining and tweeted, “#morningtea Just dropped my kids off at gymnastics camp. They all washed their hands before going in. They are playing and laughing. #businessasusual,” she wrote on Instagram.

Shortly after she shared the post, people slammed her for putting her kids at risk. People took to social media and questioned Lilly why her kids were out participating in extracurricular activities when people across the world practiced social distancing to control the deadly disease from spreading further. Replying to one such comment, Lilly wrote, “I am living with my father at the moment, who has stage four leukemia. I am also immune compromised at the moment.”

Check out the post here:

She further stated that she is choosing her freedom over life. “I have two young kids. Some people value their lives over freedom, some people value freedom over their lives. We all make our choices.’ She even dismissed the life-threatening Pandemic as respiratory flu in another comment. “Where we are right now feels a lot too close to Marshall Law for my comfort already, all in the name of a respiratory flu. It’s unnerving…Let’s be vigilant right now. And kind. Watchful and gracious — keeping a close eye on our leaders, making sure they don’t abuse this moment to steal away more freedoms and grab more power,” she wrote.

“There’s ‘something’ every election year,” The Ant-Man and the Wasp star added. “I think we all need to slow down, take a breath and look at the facts we are being presented with,” she wrote in another comment. According to a report by Johns Hopkins University in the US, about 240,000 people have been confirmed with the coronavirus globally. While 85,000 people have recovered, the deadly virus has claimed the lives of 9,800. ALSO READ: Tom Hanks’ sister reveals the Coronavirus infected star is 'NOT doing great'

Credits :Instagram

Read More