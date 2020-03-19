Coronavirus: Game of Thrones star Indira Varma tests positive after play with Emilia Clarke comes to a halt

Game of Thrones star Indira Varma confirms she has been tested positive for Coronavirus. The actress was working on a play with Emilia Clarke, which came to a standstill due to the Covid-19 scare.

Another Game of Thrones star has fallen victim to Coronavirus. GoT star Indira Varma has revealed she has been tested positive for Covid-19. For those forgotten, Varma played joined Ellaria Sand in the HBO show from 2014 to 2017. She joined the cast in season 4. Varma shared her health update a few days after Kristofer Hivju confirmed he was infected with the virus. She shared her health update a few days after Kristofer Hivju confirmed he was infected with the virus.

Varma was amid a play production which also starred Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke. Varma confirmed that the production of the play has been suspended due to the outbreak. Sharing pictures of a few behind-the-scene moments from the play, Varma wrote, "I’m in bed with it and it’s not nice. Stay safe and healthy and be kind to your fellow people," she wrote.

"So sad our and so many other shows around the world have gone dark affected by the Covid-19 pandemic," she said, confirming the halt of the play. "We hope to be back soon and urge you all (and the govt) to support us when we do," she added. "Phoenix/ Seagull rising from the ashes," Varma said, revealing the title of the play.

In the photos, the cast is seen cosying up to each other and flashing their smiles. Check out her post below:

Varma joins the likes of Idris Elba, Tom Hanks and Olga Kurylenko who have been tested positive for Coronavirus. Pinkvilla prays for Varma's speedy recovery.

