Coronavirus: Hillary Duff SLAMS millennials for ignoring social distancing rule

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Hillary Duff slammed millennials for ignoring social distancing rule and partying amid coronavirus Pandemic. Here’s what she had to say.

As health experts, medical organisations try to find a solution to deal with coronavirus crisis, governments across the world are instructing people to stay at home and avoid social gatherings. While many have taken the advice seriously, there are people who have been ignoring the social distancing rule and Hillary Duff has a bone to pick with them. The actress, who is currently in self isolation, posted a video on Instagram story asking her 14.7 million followers for TV show suggestions that would keep her and her husband Matthew Koma entertained.

“Guys, what shows to start to watch right now? We finished Love Is Blind – it was amazing. But what are we going to do? I’m not excited by anything right now. Do we dare watch Game Of Thrones again… maybe. Will we be stuck at home that long? Maybe,” she said. She then spoke about all the people who have going out and out partying. “To you all you young, millennial as****** that keep going out and partying, go home Stop killing old people please,” she said referring to the deadly impact this disease is having on the older population.

Check out the video here:

According to a report by Metro, UK Health Secretary recently stated that people aged over 70 may be asked to self-isolate for up to four months to protect them from coronavirus. According to the latest report by Al Jazeera, the infection, which originated in China, has infected 153,000 globally and killed about 5,800 people. More than 3,000 cases of coronavirus have been recorded in the US and many celebrities are self quarantining to avoid the virus.

ALSO READ: James Bond actress Olga Kurylenko tests positive for Coronavirus

Credits :Instagram

Read More