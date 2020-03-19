Coronavirus: Hugh Jackman decides to temporarily shut NY cafe

Hollywood star Hugh Jackman has shut down his cafe here for the duration of the COVID-19 crisis, in line with orders from city officials.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio signed an executive order effectively shuttering restaurants, cafes, and bars, that came into effect on Tuesday (March 17), and in response Hugh announced that his Laughing Man establishment will close, reports aceshowbiz.com.

In a post on Instagram, Jackman wrote: "We have made the decision to temporarily close the @laughingmancafe. We feel this is the best course of action to ensure the safety of our staff and community. We also feel it is the right thing for the larger community of NYC. We want to be a place of healthy interaction and not a potential danger to you."

He added: "While it pains us not to serve you person to person, we will look for other ways to serve you during this time. Let us take care of each other the best we can. We wish the whole world health, peace, patience and love."

Credits :IANS

