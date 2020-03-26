Coronavirus: Idris Elba reveals he will be ‘immune’ from the deadly virus after quarantine

Idris Elba’s doctor informed the actor that he will be immune from the coronavirus for some time after quarantine. Read on to know more

Doctors have informed Idris Elba that his body will be immune to coronavirus after quarantine. Elba announced that he was tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, and has been giving regular health updates to his worried fans via social media. In his latest post, the actor stated that he and his wife, who also tested positive for the deadly virus, are doing fine. Hoping everyone is coping with this $@@!! Currently still quarantine,” 47-year-old Hollywood star tweeted alongside a selfie.

Idris Elba then mentioned that now that their antibodies have fought the virus, they will be immune to the life-threatening disease. “Sab and I still feel ok so far with no changes. Dr told us that after quarantine we will be immune for a certain time since our antibodies fought this. At some point, we’d like to go home to London. Bsafe,” he added. After announcing the diagnosis, the actor had shared that he did not have any symptoms and was “asymptomatic.”

Check out the post:

Hoping everyone is coping with this $@@!! Currently still quarantine.. Sab and I still feel ok so far with no changes. Dr told us that after quarantine we will be immune for a certain time since our antibodies fought this. At some point we’d like to go home to London. Bsafe pic.twitter.com/M9wppoSa7i — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 25, 2020

Earlier this week in an Instagram live video, the Cats actor slammed people for claiming that celebrities are being paid to say that they have contracted the disease. “I think the debate about rich and poor and who's getting it and who's not, I think, is not a healthy debate,” he said in the live clip. He also stated that “test-shamming” people is counterproductive. Cardi B blasted the celebrities for getting preferential treatment and getting tested even when they don’t show major symptoms.

She said people get confused when celebrities share that they tested positive for coronavirus even though they did not have any symptoms. Since medical professionals across the world do not have enough test kits and it is very difficult for common people to get tested, celebrities should not flaunt their privilege and scare people. She also slammed the doctors for sending people home after a positive diagnosis. She said unlike the rich population the underprivileged people don’t have the luxury to self-isolate in a separate room. ALSO READ: Angelina Jolie donates a WHOPPING sum to help Covid 19 affected kids amid Brad Pitt custody battle rumours

