Coronavirus: Jennifer Aniston praises Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds; Friends alum encourages social distancing

Jennifer Aniston lauds Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds for their contributions towards Coronavirus causes amid Covid-19 scare. The Friends alum also urged fans to resort to social distancing.

The Coronavirus scare has left the world resorting to self-quarantine. However, despite no mobility, celebrities are finding a way to do help society combat the impact of Covid-19. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds recently donated USD 1 million towards food funds in the US. The Hollywood couple made the contribution towards Feeding America and Food Banks Canada. Following their contributions towards the causes, Jennifer Aniston took to her Instagram Stories to praise the Deadpool actor and the Gossip Girl alum.

Sharing Blake's Instagram post announcing the contributions, Jen said, "(Blake and Ryan) said it perfectly. Even while distancing, there ARE ways to help." Apart from praising the couple, Jen took penned a note for her 30.7 million followers urging them to adopt social distancing. "The best thing we can do right now is stay informed, stay calm, and stay inside or away from crowds to help slow spread of the virus," she wrote. "If you're young and healthy please remember social distancing is not just for you, it's to help everyone who is at risk or vulnerable," she added.

Read Jennifer Aniston's note here:

The Friends alum has self-quarantined herself as well. The actress was scheduled to filming The Morning Show's season 2. However, Jen, Reese Witherspoon and others had to halt the production over the Covid-19 fear. Read more about it here: Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon's The Morning Show SHUTS down filming due to Coronavirus scare

Here's hoping this passes soon. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates and keep washing your hands.

