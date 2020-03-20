Coronavirus lockdown: Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez are having a fun time social distancing with their kids

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are dancing with their kids amid Coronavirus lockdown. Read on to know more.

As deadly coronavirus continues to haunt people across the world, health care officials are advising them to self-isolate and avoid contracting the disease. Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have found a way to have some fun while social distancing and their kids have joined them. Jennifer and her 12-year-old twins Emme and Max, joined her fiancé Alex and his daughters Natasha (15) and Ella (11) for a killer TikTok dance challenge. The happy family enjoyed social distancing by dancing together.

The family grooved to Wiz Khalifa’s 2017 hit track Something New. “When the whole fam agrees on a TikTok,” Jennifer wrote alongside the video on Instagram. They filmed the video in the backyard as they stayed home in social isolation and uploaded it on social media to entertain their fans amid the Health crisis. As the world crumbles under the fear of the ongoing epidemic, many celebrities are trying to cheer their fans up and motivate them by their social media posts. Ellen DeGeneres has been sharing her self-isolation experience on Instagram and all her posts are hilarious.

Check out the video here:

She recently started putting together a 4,000 piece puzzle and decided to quit after putting together just two pieces. She then got bored and started calling other celebrities and documented it all on Insta. Meanwhile, Justin Bieber took to Instagram live and prayed with his fans. “God, we know these things don’t come from you, these things are unexplainable, but God, we trust you in these times, and we ask God that you would make this go away as soon as possible, God. We just thank you so much for who you are and we would just ask for you to give us more answers,” he said in the video.

