Coronavirus Outbreak: Cannes 2020 likely to be cancelled if situation does not improve till May

Cannes International Film Festival president Pierre Lescure revealed that if the situation does not improve, the festival will stand cancelled.

The ongoing coronavirus outbreak has hit the entertainment industry hard. From massive events to movie releases being postponed, Bollywood as well as Hollywood will have to reel from some serious losses. Amid all of this, the annual Cannes International Film Festival, is likely to get cancelled this year in May owing to the disastrous outbreak of coronavirus worldwide. According to a report in Hollywood Reporter, festival president Pierre Lescure revealed that if the situation does not improve, the festival will stand cancelled.

Lescure told a French newspaper Le Figaro, "We remain reasonably optimistic in the hope that the peak of the epidemic will be reached at the end of March and that we will breathe a little better in April. But we are not oblivious. If [the situation does not improve], we’ll cancel.”

The festival, which is slated to be held on May 12, will be announcing its lineup on April 16. Cannes is a world-renowned festival which also sees a sizeable number of Indian celebrities make stunning red carpet appearances.

The outbreak, which is labelled as pandemic as per the WHO, has led to multiple events being cancelled across the country. Back home in India, too, state government have announced closure of theatres and malls as precautionary measures. As a result, films like Angrezi Medium and Baaghi 3 are bound to suffer.

Angrezi Medium will be the worst hit as the film released on 13 March amid the state governments all over the country calling for shutdown.

