Coronavirus Outbreak: Ellen DeGeneres, Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers forced to shoot show without audience

Talk show hosts were forced to announce that they will not be having a live audience for their show taping due to the massive coronavirus outbreak.

The novel coronavirus outbreak, which has led to closures and lockdowns across the world, majorly impacted the entertainment business in India as well as in the US. Talk show hosts were forced to announce that they will not be having a live audience for their show taping. Ellen took to Twitter to announce the same and wrote, "I have some news. For now, I’ll be shooting my show with no studio audience. To everyone who was looking forward to coming, I'm so sorry. But I’m doing this for the health of my fans, my staff & my crew. (It has nothing to do with a warrant for my arrest in the state of Florida.)"

Apart from Ellen, hosts Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers and Stephen Colbert among others also revealed that they will also be taking precautionary measures and shooting without a live audience. Not just live talk shows, but the shooting of Riverdale series' production was also suspended. The current season of the show was suspended after a member of production came into contact with a person who had tested positive for COVID-19, Variety reported.

Back home in India, the virus has also affected the entertainment industry as Delhi announced that it will shut down theatres until the end of this month -- March 31. In Kerala, too, theatres have been shut till March 31, largely affecting the movie business in South.

