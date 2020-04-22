Coronavirus outbreak forces Westlife to cancel stadium tour
Their statement continued: "We have been monitoring the UK government advice surrounding mass gatherings and it is very clear that this is the course we need to take to ensure the protection of our fans, our crew and everyone around us but also to ease pressure on those working tirelessly to fight this virus."Those who have been on the Westlife journey with us know how important performing is to us but also know that safety must come first and foremost in delivering a successful tour. Our promoters are currently working with their ticketing partners and they will be in touch very soon to process your refund. Please look out for an email from your ticketing agent shortly. Please only contact them if you have not been contacted by May 5th. "With regards to our show at Wembley Stadium, in London this is a fluid situation which is being reviewed on a daily basis. We will only deliver this show in August if it is completely safe to do so and will update you all, as soon as the position is clear. "In the meantime, we ask everyone to stay home, stay safe and keep playing your part in fighting the spread of this virus."
