Coronavirus Outbreak: WWE moves SmackDown to smaller venue; Will be taped without live audience

WWE moves SmackDown to a smaller venue due to the Coronavirus Outbreak. It will be taped without the live audience.

Amid Coronavirus concerns, WWE has decided to host its upcoming SmackDown show at a smaller venue and it will be shot without the live audience. The show, which was originally scheduled to take place at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan, has now been moved to WWE Performance Center in Orlando, CNN reported. It will air on March 13. While there were some very strong speculations that WWE might cancel the event, the company has decided to go forward with the show after making some changes.

The news comes a day after it was reported that WWE is not planning on cancelling the show or changing the venue. It was reported that keeping the Coronavirus pandemic in mind, WWE organisers have decided to change the venue of the show. But according to the reports published on March 12, WWE issued a statement denying all these speculations. The company stated that the show has not been cancelled and will take place in Detroit. They also mentioned that the organisers are putting contingency plans in place.

Earlier this month, it was announced that the upcoming edition of SmackDown will also feature John Cena before he gets to lock horns with Bray Wyatt aka The Fiend at WrestleMania 36. The rumours also suggested that WWE is considering cancelling its WWE WrestleMania event. Meanwhile, the production of many American talk shows and television serials, including The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, late night with Seth Meyers and Riverdale, has been suspended for two weeks. According to WHO, more than 4,600 people have died and over 126,000 have been infected by coronavirus globally, Al Jazeera reported. ALSO READ: WWE News: John Cena will return to WWE SmackDown; Details Inside

