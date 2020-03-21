Coronavirus: Prince William & Kate Middleton visit emergency call centre; Thank medical workers for service

Prince William and Kate Middleton visited emergency call centre and praised medical workers for the service amid Coronavirus crisis.

Amid the Coronavirus crisis, that has taken the world by storm, Prince William and Kate Middleton paid a visit to the London Ambulance Service 111 control room and praised the first respondents for their service and hard work. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met the staff members of the emergency call centre who have been tirelessly assisting people amid the ongoing health crisis. “It's at times like this when we realize just how much the NHS represents the very best of our country and society–people from all backgrounds and walks of life with different experiences and skills, pulling together for the common good,” William said boosting the medical workers’ morale.

In the statement, he also acknowledged that as these workers assist the public, they too are concerned about their families and friends. “That is why Catherine and I were proud to visit staff working at NHS 111, to pass on our personal thanks, along with those of my grandmother and father, to staff working around the clock to provide care and advice to those that need it most," the Duke said. According to a report by USA Today, the control room workers have been receiving at least five times the usual rate of calls.

Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth has left Buckingham Palace and has moved to Windsor Castle amid the ongoing Pandemic. Before leaving London, the Queen issued an official statement and stated that the Royal family is ready to play their part amid COVID-19 scare. According to a report by Johns Hopkins University in the US, about 260,000 people have been confirmed with the deadly virus globally. While 87,000 people have recovered, the disease has claimed the lives of 11,300. ALSO READ: Kate Middleton and Prince William’s kids Prince George & Princess Charlotte to be home schooled amid COVID 19

