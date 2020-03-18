Coronavirus: Scarlett Johansson starrer Black Widow's release postponed amid COVID 19 scare

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Black Widow starring Scarlett Johansson sees its release date being postponed. The decision comes in the wake of the global Coronavirus outbreak.

The highly anticipated Hollywood film Black Widow starring Scarlett Johansson sees its release date being postponed. The decision comes in the wake of the global Coronavirus outbreak. Many films like Daniel Craig's No Time To Die, Mulan, A Quiet Place 2 by Paramount and Fast and Furious 9 have seen their release date pushed ahead amid the COVID-19 scare. The fans were eagerly waiting for Black Widow as its the stand-alone film starring Marvel Cinematic Universe's daredevil character Natasha Romanoff. Disney has decided to shift the film, Black Widow's release from May 1.

As per news reports, Disney has postponed the release of The New Mutants and Antlers and Mulan, which was expected to do great business at the box office. Other films like The Personal History of David Copperfield starring Dev Patel of Slumdog Millionaire fame and The Woman in the Window were slated for a release in the months of May and April respectively. But, now owing to the global outbreak of COVID-19, the makers of these much-awaited flicks are forced to delay the release of the films. As per the latest update, many theatres in locations of New York, New Jersey Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Washington will remain closed, amid concerns of safety of the population.

News reports further add that countries like China, Japan, and Italy have been severely affected and have witnessed a complete shutdown. This has resulted in a loss of revenues for the businesses. If reports are to believed then the much-awaited film Black Widow is made on a budget of 150 million and 200 million dollars, and the makers cannot afford to bear losses if the Scarlett Johansson starrer does not pull in the expected film audiences into theatres.

