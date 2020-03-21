Coronavirus social distancing: Bored Ellen DeGeneres is calling Jennifer Aniston every 30 minutes; WATCH

Bored Ellen DeGeneres is calling Jennifer Aniston every 30 minutes while social distancing amid the Coronavirus epidemic.

Just like a lot of us, Ellen DeGeneres is getting bored sitting at home amid coronavirus lockdown and check up on her friends. Earlier this week, after she announced that she is suspending the production of her talk show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she stated that she is self-isolating and is feeling bored. Well, not much has changed in the last few days. She has been updating her Instagram feed with some hilarious content and the best ones are her phone calls to other celebrities friend.

In the past few days, she has called Justin Timberlake, Adam Levine, John Legend Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart and James Corden. She recently also called her good friend Jennifer Aniston. In a video shared on her Instagram Page, the talk show host called Friends alum to check up on her. And turns out, she has been doing that every half-hour. “Jen, hi, what are you doing?” Ellen asked Jennifer. “Uh, well not much different than since the last time we spoke about 30 minutes ago,” the actress replied. Check out the video here.

“Maybe I thought you started a new project or something,” Ellen added. “No actually, I'm still cleaning out my closet, so that's still happening. How's your puzzle coming along?” the 51-year-old actress asked her. The 62-year-old host recently started putting together a 4,000 piece puzzle and decided to quit after joining just two pieces. Replying to Jen, she said, “The table wasn't big enough. I had to get rid of it.

I mean I really had good intentions, but the table was too small, so I had to get rid of it. There's no way I can do a puzzle on the floor. It's not possible.” Before ending the phone call, she said told Jen that she would call her again in 30 minutes. “I'll call you in 30 minutes and see what you're doing,” Ellen said.

ALSO READ: Justin Bieber prays to unite people amid Coronavirus lockdown: I think prayer makes people come together

Credits :Instagram

Read More