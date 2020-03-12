Coronavirus: Tom Hanks announces he and wife Rita Wilson have tested positive for the deadly disease

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Tom Hanks has announced that he and his wife Rita Wilson tested positive for Coronavirus. They have become the first celebrities to go public with a diagnosis. The couple was reportedly in Australia for production of Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis Presley biopic, which features Hanks as Presley’s manager Colonel Tom Parker. Hanks shared the news with his fans on Twitter and revealed that they took the test after experiencing symptoms of virus. The 63-year-old Oscar winner mentioned that he felt like he had a cold.

“Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for Coronavirus, and were found to be positive. Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed,” he wrote in the post. He also asserted that they will now be isolated and observed.

“We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves! Hanx!" he added to the tweet. According to a report by Aljazeera, The World Health Organisation has declared the worldwide outbreak of coronavirus a pandemic. The disease has affected more than 118,000 cases in 114 countries and has resulted in 4,291 deaths.

