Coronavirus: Vanessa Hudgens SLAMMED for insensitive comments about COVID 19 deaths; Pens apology letter

Vanessa Hudgens was under fire for her insensitive comments over the recent Coronavirus outbreak. She apologised for her comments in a new statement.

Vanessa Hudgens was under fire over her insensitive comments about the Coronavirus. On Monday, the High School Musical star took to her Instagram Stories to share her thoughts on Covid-19. In the social media live stream chat, the actress said some controversial statements that did not go down well with fans. "I'm sorry - but like, it's a virus, I get it, I respect it. But at the same time - even if everybody gets it... yeah, people are going to die, which is terrible, but like....inevitable?" were one of the statements she said during the chat.

The statement invited major backlash on social media. Social media users deemed her "heartless" and "selfish" for her comments on the pandemic. Following the reaction, Vanessa took to her social media accounts to apologise to fans. She wrote, "I realize my words were insensitive and not at all appropriate for the situation our country and the world are in right now. This has been a huge wake up call to the significance my words have, now more than ever. I’m sending safe wishes to everyone to stay safe and healthy during this crazy time.”

Check out Vanessa Hudgens' statement below:

While Vanessa tackles the latest controversy, several international celebrities are striving towards encouraging people to socially distance themselves and wash their hands regularly. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds even made the headlines for donating USD 1 million to food banks to help those in need. Read all about it here: Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively donate USD 1 million for Covid 19 causes but not without trolling Hugh Jackman

