'Correction Still Balding’: Christine Quinn Throws Subtle Shade At Estranged Husband Christian Richard Amid Legal Troubles

Christine Quinn appeared to be enjoying herself while also throwing some shade at her ex-husband, Christian Richard, in a recent Instagram video she shared on Thursday. In the clip, the Selling Sunset alum lounged on a couch aboard a large boat surrounded by beautiful blue water.

Quinn wrote on the post, “Remember ladies, while you’re healing he’s balding,” across the video and added, "Correction ‘Still Balding’ (bald face emoji)," in the comments.

Quinn, 35, wore a small pink bikini in the video, which was set to the song 360 by Charli XCX. She used green hearts and green apple emojis to showcase signs of healing and positivity.

Currently, Quinn is going through a difficult divorce from Richard. He filed for divorce in April, citing "irreconcilable differences" and requested sole legal and physical custody of their 3-year-old son, Christian Georges Dumontet.

Richard filed for divorce shortly after being arrested for assault with a deadly weapon at their Los Angeles home. Reports say he tried to throw a glass bottle at Quinn but missed and hit their son instead. He was released after the arrest but was detained again two days later for returning to the home despite a restraining order against him.

Richard denied the allegations in his court documents stating that he "has never threatened violence and never engaged in any acts that could be construed as violence towards Ms. Quinn."

Quinn has accused Richard of spying on her by hiding small cameras and Apple AirTags around their home. She also claimed he hired a security guard and, later, another person to intimidate and harass her while she was still living in the house.

In March, Richard was officially charged with child abuse, assault, and violating a protection order due to these incidents. This week, Richard asked a judge to temporarily lift the restraining order so he could access the house. He stated he received a utility bill over 10,000 USD and claimed his lawyers tried to contact Quinn's legal team about the issue but got no response.

Richard owns the property and said he is facing daily fines from local authorities for neglecting the home's upkeep. He also requested that Quinn pay him 29,000 USD per month if she wants to continue living in the house.

