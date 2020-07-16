Cory Monteith's mother grieves his Glee co star Naya Rivera's death: He was in awe of your incredible talent

Cory Monteith's mother, Ann McGregor, took to Instagram to share a touching tribute to his Glee co-star, Naya Rivera, who passed away at the young age of 33, due to accidental drowning. Read below to know the warm words that Ann had to share about Cory and Naya's friendship.

It's been just a few days since the world had to say goodbye to Naya Rivera, who passed away during a boating trip to Lake Piru. While her son, Josey Hollis Dorsey, 4, was found alone on their rented boat, Naya had accidentally drowned while her body was found, five days later, on the same date as her Glee co-star Cory Monteith's seventh death anniversary, i.e. July 13, 2020. Taking to Instagram to pay a touching tribute to someone she considered as a part of her family was Cory's mother, Ann McGregor.

Ann shared her heartbreak over the loss of Rivera as she began, "For the last 7 years the 13th of July has shattered our hearts beyond repair. There aren’t enough words to describe the pain we are feeling, we are truly heartbroken at the loss of @nayarivera." McGregor went on to write about how Monteith adored the late actress as a dear friend and colleague as she continued, "Naya, Cory loved you so so much. He cherished your friendship more than you will ever know. From the laughs you shared, to the strength you gave him when he needed it the most. Cory truly adored you. He was in awe of your incredible talent, the way you gave everything you had to each performance; the slap in the auditorium was one of his favourite stories to share."

"You once said Cory was like a member of your family; you will always be a part of ours. We’ll carry you in our hearts forever. We miss you. Friends reunited for eternity. We send all our love and strength to your beautiful boy, your family, friends and fans," Ann concluded her beautiful tribute.

Rest in peace, Naya Rivera.

