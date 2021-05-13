Could Anthony Mackie be part of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever? The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star REVEALS

In a recent interview, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star Anthony Mackie shared his thoughts on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and whether we could see Sam Wilson aka Falcon aka the new Captain America in the upcoming MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) movie.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, to promote his upcoming series Solos, Anthony Mackie spoke candidly about Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. *SPOILERS ALERT* The Falcon and the Winter Soldier featured Dora Milaje in a few sequences, especially Ayo (Florence Kasumba) along with a flashback Wakanda scene featuring Bucky Barnes aka Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan). Then there's the fact that Sam Wilson aka Falcon's (Mackie) Captain America flight suit was custom-made in Wakanda, mostly by Shuri (Letitia Wright).

When asked if we could possibly see Sam in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Anthony wittingly quipped, "I do have a Wakanda visa, so I can go to Wakanda as much as I want. I have a passport and a Wakanda visa and I'm vaccinated, so I can go to Wakanda." Whether his inclusion would be right for the sequel, is yet to be determined. Mackie finds it strange now "because of the amount of respect and admiration" he has for the late Chadwick Boseman, "having known him for so long."

Hence, Anthony feels that "you just want to do everything the right way" and that he doesn't know what the answer or the right thing is. Mackie just wants "to make sure that it's done right for him [Chadwick]."

Moreover, Mackie found Black Panther 2's title "dope" and felt that "continuing that legacy is very important." The 42-year-old actor also acknowledged the "amazing actors and actresses" under the "Black Panther mantle," who will now come together for that legacy to live on. Hence, Anthony is "really excited" about the fact that they're showing how the sequel isn't "specifically about Black Panther, but it's about Wakanda."

Meanwhile, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will release in the US on July 8, 2022.

