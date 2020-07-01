Could Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie reconcile? Here's where Brangelina stand today

Brad Pitt was recently spotted leaving Angelina Jolie's house earlier this week. A source has now revealed where the former flames stand.

It has been almost four years since Brad and Angelina parted away. While the two haven't openly spoken about their split, it was recently that Angelina revealed the reason behind the divorce. Earlier this week, the Once Upon A Time actor was spotted leaving The Eternal star's house in Los Angeles. The paparazzi snapped the actor riding his way out of the actress's abode. While this comes as a good sign for Brangelina fans, a source has now revealed that the two are on the same page with regard to co-parenting.

Brad and Angelina are parents to six children -- Maddox, 18; Pax, 16; Zahara, 15; Shiloh, 14; and twins Vivienne and Knox, 11. A grapevine informed Entertainment Tonight that the two are working together towards raising their children. However, the source clarified that reconciliation isn't on the cards. "Brad and Angelina have come a very long way and they're finally in a place where they both want to work together to raise their kids. They have no plans to reconcile and any communication between them is regarding their children's needs and future," the insider revealed.

The source also revealed that the former flames have decided to lie closeby so that they can easily "go back and forth with the kids." The insider also added that this isn't the first time that Brad and Angelina have spent together at the actress's abode. "They are in a much more amicable relationship," the tipster revealed.

The source also added Brad was ready to co-parent before Angelina was. However, now they are now on the same page. "Brad and Angelina want their kids to be healthy and happy and to have the support of both of their parents. It has taken years to heal and they finally are in a place where they can co-parent in a really healthy way," the source revealed.

