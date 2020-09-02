Could BTS' mandatory military enlistment be delayed? Military service act revision for K Pop stars in talks

Amid celebrations of BTS' international achievements, it has been reported that the ruling Korean government is discussing the possiblities of bringing K-Pop artists under the umbrella of athletes and students who can delay their enlistment until the age of 30.

2020 will go down as a year of milestones for BTS. From Grammys to topping Billboard's Hot 100 list, the Bangtan Boys dominated the world. While the achievements are being celebrated, the ARMY is also concerned about the members' compulsory enlistment. As per the current Military Service Act, men can postpone their enlistment in the military until they are 28 years old. This year, BTS member Jin turns 28. Which means Seokjin will have to enlist soon. However, the question about a delay in his and other members' military enlistment was raised after a recent news update.

It has been reported that the ruling Korean government is pushing to revise the military service act. According to MBC‘s Newsdesk, the government is pushing for the act to include K-Pop artists in the list of those who can postpone their military service. Today, the act only allows students who are attending school for higher education and outstanding athletes to postpone their enlistment. Pop culture artists haven't been included in the list.

If the act is revised, it will give more pop stars, including BTS, the opportunity to postpone their enlistment. If the bill passes, K-Pop artists of merit could postpone their enlistment until they are 30 years old. The ruling government emphasises that this isn't an exemption but just postponing. According to AllKPop, the ruling party has completed consultations and plan on proposing the revision in the form of legislation within this week. With Jin turning 28 in December, we have our fingers crossed hoping that the bill passes soon and our oldest Bangtan Boy's enlistment delays.

