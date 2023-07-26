Could Eugenie and Beatrice’s support aid Prince Harry to reconcile with Prince William?

Amidst ongoing rumors surrounding the strained relationship between Prince Harry and Prince William, it has been proposed that Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, the daughters of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, could offer their support to Prince Harry during this challenging time. The suggestion comes in the wake of Prince Harry's reported attempt to reconcile with his brother and concerns about his future and finances in the United States.

Support from familiar faces for Prince Harry

PR expert Nick Ede recently discussed the potential support system available to Prince Harry during his reconciliation efforts. Ede emphasized the significance of the enduring friendship between Prince Harry and Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice. He suggested that their close bond could prove invaluable in ensuring that Prince Harry and Meghan have someone to rely on during this delicate period.

Prince Harry's reconciliation attempts

The Duke of Sussex has reportedly extended an olive branch to his estranged brother, Prince William, in an effort to mend their strained relationship. However, rumors have emerged, indicating that Prince William and Kate Middleton might reject Prince Harry's offer of reconciliation, making the situation even more challenging.

What went wrong between Prince Harry and Prince William

The once-close relationship between Prince Harry and Prince William has deteriorated over the years due to various factors. The rift reportedly began when William expressed concerns about Harry's relationship with Meghan Markle in 2016, leading to tension between the brothers. In 2018, during Christmas, another disagreement arose as Harry felt that William was not supportive enough of Meghan's integration into the Royal Family. Their paths further diverged, and in January 2020, Harry and Meghan decided to step back from their senior royal duties, creating additional strain. The Oprah Winfrey interview in March 2021 further fueled the rift, and in December 2022, Harry accused William of screaming at him during a summit meeting regarding their royal roles. The situation culminated with Harry's claim of a physical attack by William during a 2019 row over his marriage to Meghan, solidifying the deepening divide between the royal brothers.

