Could Meghan Markle make an acting comeback courtesy her deal with Netflix? Here is what's happening

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently signed a multi-year deal with Netflix. Following the announcement of their deal, discussion over Meghan's return to acting sparked.
Meghan Markle hung her acting shoes when she said yes to Prince Harry's proposal. The former actress bid adieu to the acting career with the seventh season of Suits. When news broke out revealing that Duchess and Harry's multi-year deal with Netflix has prompted discussions over the likeliness of Markle returning to the screen with the project. But the online streaming platform's co-CEO Reed Hastings assures Markle has no planning of making an acting comeback. Appearing on CNBC's Squawk Box, Hastings said that the couple's focus is on production rather than acting. 

"The real focus for them is on being producers and on building a production capacity, so that's the key thing," Hastings said. "They've developed a great eye for story, and we'll be working with them on that basis," he added. Hastings also hyped up the project by adding that the duo's presentation will be among the "most viewed content next year." 

"They’re smart. They were shopping it around across all the major companies and I think we really put together the best, complete package. We’re gonna do a wide range of entertainment with them," he said. The new details come just days after it was revealed that Meghan and Harry are working on a bunch of shows. This includes exclusive documentaries, docu-series, feature films, scripted shows and children’s programming.

"Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope," the couple's said in a statement after the news of the deal was announced. 

Do you think Meghan should return to acting? Let us know in the comments below. 

