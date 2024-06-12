Could Ryan Gosling And Keanu Reeve Enter Marvel Cinematic Universe With Avengers: Secret Wars? Find Out

The ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe might have space for Hollywood’s biggest stars, Ryan Gosling and Keanu Reeve. Both have expressed interest in joining the superhero world and playing the same character—Ghost-rider! Here’s how the upcoming Avengers: Secret Wars could make that happen…

Avengers: Secret Wars might get Ghost-rider’s entry into the MCU

The MCU has grown exponentially since the first Iron Man film starring Robert Downey Jr. in 2008. Although the Infinity saga has ended, the franchise continued to develop movies in that universe, and the expansion made its way to streaming through Disney+ Hotstar.

New MCU projects have been slated for the coming years, including Avengers: Secret Wars, which is believed to introduce some non-MCU characters. Brace yourselves for another multiverse of madness!

A new theory explains that Ghost-riders could be one of those characters, opening up the possibility of Gosling and Reeve joining the cast. The duo could make an appearance as different variants of Johhny Blaze alongside Nicolas Cage’s Ghost-rider.

Moreover, Kevin Feige is aware that both actors are willing to play the iconic character and is open to the idea. So, seeing the Barbie and John Wick actors in the Marvel universe is possible.

Ryan Gosling and Keanu Reeve wish to play Ghost-rider

In an interview with Happy Sad Confused podcast host Josh Horowitz, the Oscar-nominated actor revealed his desire to be a superhero. The message was conveyed to the president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, who was on board with the idea! “Ryan’s amazing. I’d love to find a place for him in the MCU,” he said in an interview with Horowitz.

During an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, the Matrix alum also revealed his “childhood dream hero” and said, "10-year-old me would want to — I think he'd probably want to be Ghost Rider." Feige and Reeves have admitted that they have had conversations about the latter’s entry into the cinematic universe, which further increases the possibility of his appearance.

However, it will be a while before there’s any confirmation on the cameo of the superhero because the studio currently has tons of projects at hand, and Avengers: Secret Wars is slated to release in 2027.