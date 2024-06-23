'Could You Be Hotter?': Kelly Clarkson Gets Amazed By Austin Butler’s Hidden Pottery Talent On The Kelly Clarkson Show

In a June 21 clip of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Jodie Comer revealed that her The Bikeriders co-star Austin Butler makes pottery for "people he likes." Clarkson was clearly impressed. Clarkson remarked, "You make pottery? Could you be hotter? Like, what the hell?" making Butler, Comer, and the audience laugh.

The show host joked, shaking her head, "(Do you) save children in your spare time? Do you volunteer for the Boy Scouts? I'm like, 'What else, Austin?' Like, goodness!" Clarkson called his pottery hobby "cool" and asked how he got started.

Butler shared that he learned pottery while living in London, which only made Clarkson more excited. Clarkson then teased, "That's cool! 'While you were living in London.' You know what? This is rude to all men everywhere."

Kelly Clarkson was also curious about another one of Butler's hobbies: a dice game he enjoys playing on set. "I don't know where this information came from, but it's true," he responded. The Elvis star has also shared his love for photography and journaling.

Butler previously shared more about his unexpected hobby during a press tour for Dune: Part Two. He revealed to Arizona’s Family 3TV & CBS 5 that he began making pottery while filming the Apple TV+ series Masters of the Air.

The Bikeriders actor revealed during the show that he got deeply involved in the craft, filling his house with flower-filled vases he had made. After finishing the series, he gave away his creations, including cups, bowls, and vases, to his colleagues.

In a 2022 GQ interview about the ten essentials he can't live without, Butler talked about the joy he finds in developing film.

"It feels like Christmas morning every time you get film developed," he said. "It's a slower process, so it makes you appreciate it more."

Butler also discussed journaling in the same interview, mentioning he was inspired by Matthew McConaughey's memoir Greenlights.

Austin Butler and Tom Hardy starrer The Bikeriders recently premiered on June 21, 2024, in theaters.

