“Couldn't Be Less Like Longlegs”: Director Osgood Perkins Offers Insight Into Upcoming Stephen King Adaptation The Monkey

Osgood Perkins' Longlegs stars Nicolas Cage. It is currently gaining high popularity. Perkins' next project will be an adaptation of Stephen King's short story The Monkey. This is from the Skeleton Crew collection. This unique film is expected to feature Perkins' signature dark and atmospheric style. This would result in a truly chilling experience.

The film's cast includes Tatiana Maslany from She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Elijah Wood from Maniac, and Theo James from The White Lotus. These talented actors guarantee a thrilling film.

A unique addition to horror films

With Perkins's eerie storytelling style and King's compelling tale serving as the basis, The Monkey is already creating a lot of buzz among fans of the horror genre. This enthusiasm implies that the movie will be a noteworthy contribution to the horror genre, drawing viewers in with its unsettling story and excellent acting.

In a recent interview with Bloody Disgusting's Boo Crew, Perkins teased what viewers can expect, promising an experience full of surprises. He compared the project's vibe to those of Misery, Creepshow, Gremlins, and An American Werewolf in London.

Perkins stated that the project would capture the essence of these classics. This implies a combination of suspense, horror, and dark humor. Fans should brace themselves for a thrilling and unexpected ride. This is as the project seeks to provide a one-of-a-kind and unforgettable film experience.

Film details and director's vision

Perkins said he thought the film was very different from Long Legs. He emphasized the importance of taking a serious approach to filming a toy monkey. He clarified that their approach to the film was influenced by King's work, which frequently incorporates humor and nostalgia.

They wanted to convey a nostalgic, humorous late '80s-early '90s vibe, similar to movies from the time period. He compared their approach to what would happen if Robert Zemeckis directed a Stephen King film about a toy monkey after experiencing something slightly surreal.

The director proudly announced his partnership with Neon and James Wan's Atomic Monster for his version of the project. This emphasizes its original and daring approach to horror.

He also emphasized his excitement, predicting that the picture would become a shared viewing experience for families, combining extreme and hilarious components. According to Perkins, the film will include explosive scenes that combine intense events with humorous elements.

To create a dramatic and sentimental journey evocative of Stephen King's literature, Perkins concentrated on themes of reconciliation between fathers and sons in his work.

He intended the film to be a complete experience that attracted audiences with its distinctive blend of drama, humor, and passion. Longlegs is set to premiere on July 12 this year, while The Monkey will make its theatrical debut on February 21, 2025.

