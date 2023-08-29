'Couldn't be more...': Selena Gomez REACTS to claims that Single Soon is about ex BF The Weeknd

Selena Gomez has recently clarified the inspiration behind her latest song, Single Soon, putting an end to fans' speculation that it might be about her former boyfriend, The Weeknd. The pop star released the track last Friday, sparking theories about the ex who may have influenced its lyrics. In response to an Instagram post suggesting The Weeknd as the source of inspiration, Gomez dismissed the notion, stating, "Couldn't be more false."

Is Selena Gomez’s new track really about The Weeknd?

The song, which discusses the decision to end a relationship, notably references the weekend in its lyrics. Gomez sings about contemplating various ways to break up, including leaving a note in a coat pocket. She expresses a desire not to witness any tears, especially with the approaching weekend.

Gomez and The Weeknd were in a relationship for about 10 months back in 2017. Their split was reportedly driven by The Weeknd's focus on his career. A source revealed that the Calm Down singer was prioritizing his professional aspirations over his dating life, striving to build a lasting legacy. The insider added that while he desired love, his emphasis was on his business endeavors, and his relationship with Gomez had taken many by surprise due to his more private approach to such matters.

Romantic link-ups and much more

The Weeknd's romantic links post his relationship with Gomez include associations with Angelina Jolie, DJ Chantel Jeffries, and influencer Simi Khadra. On the other hand, Gomez's well-known romantic history involves her on-and-off relationship with Justin Bieber from 2010 to 2018.

While there were rumors of flirtations with Italian film producer Andrea Iervolino, Gomez never publicly acknowledged any involvement. Earlier this year, she was linked to Zayn Malik and The Chainsmokers DJ Drew Taggart, but in a humorous TikTok video posted in June, she confirmed her single status while cheering from the sidelines of a soccer match. Gomez playfully declared, "I'm single!" and added that while she might be a bit high-maintenance, she would also love deeply.

