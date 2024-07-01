‘Couldn’t Find Courage to Leave’: Billy Ray Cyrus’ Estranged Wife Firerose Makes Serious Claims Against the Country Singer; Calls Him ‘Evil’

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to abuse

Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose’s breakup has been making headlines, especially due to the accusations they've been throwing at each other. Cyrus claimed that his ex-wife was abusive towards him in various ways. Firerose has responded with her own allegations. Find out what she had to say about Cyrus.

Firerose calls Billy Ray Cyrus ‘Evil’

During her interview with Page Six, published on June 30 (Sunday), Firerose claimed that her estranged husband, Billy Ray Cyrus had “strict rules” when they were together. She said she, “couldn’t find the courage to leave.” She referred to his treatment to her as “Systematic isolation.”

Firerose said that she did not have a car and was only allowed to go to a local chiropractor. She was also only allowed to get her nails done once a month.

She claimed that the singer did not let her loved ones visit her on their farm near Nashville. As per Firerose, he isolated her from everyone in her life except her Alcoholics Anonymous sponsor.

She said, “If I had to send a text, I had to read it out to him for permission,” further adding, “It was the same for email.”

During her interview, Firerose said that she is currently sober and expressed that she expects the country singer to use the incidents of the “very dark years” before her sobriety against her.

Firerose further said, “I think he will use every single thing against me,” adding, “He’s an evil man."

Billy Ray Cyrus shares a cryptic Instagram post

On Sunday, the Words By Heart singer shared an Instagram post with a cryptic caption. In the post, he is candidly captured while riding his motorbike. The photo is snapped by his daughter Noah Cyrus.

The caption garnered everyone’s attention as he wrote, “Happy Sunday everybody! Don’t believe I’ve ever heard the word LIAR this much on Sunday morning. I’m sure very soon the truth will be revealed.”

He also shared another cryptic Instagram story. He shared a GIF/Video where a candle is burning and “Fraud” is written above it.

As per People, on June 24, the country star filed court documents alleging that his estranged wife was physically, emotionally, and verbally abusive towards him. In the documents, he denied the previous allegations made by Firerose of him being abusive towards her.

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same

