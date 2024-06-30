'Couldn't I Leave It Alone?': Andy Cohen Says He Regrets Asking Oprah Winfrey Personal Question

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol

Andy Cohen is one of the most famous hosts, who has managed to keep himself relevant from the start of his career. Cohen’s show, Watch What Happens Live! is one of the most watched shows on television, mainly because of its controversial nature.

Entertainment Tonight interviewed him recently as his show completed 15 years. The host looked back at an instance, during which, Oprah Winfrey had appeared on the show. Cohen asked a question to the icon which he now regrets. Read ahead to know more.

What was the question Andy Cohen regrets asking Oprah Winfrey?

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, published on June 28, Cohen opened up about the time Oprah had appeared on his show in 2013. He recalled asking her a question he is now not so proud of.

The host asked the The Color Purple star if she had ever, “taken a dip in the lady pond?” Which meant if she had ever been intimate with a woman.

He told the publication that it is one of his few regrets. At that time, he told Winfrey the question was a “classic” query on his show.

She did answer the question. The Butlet actress said, “No, I have not. Thank you." Cohen expressed to the outlet that it meant a lot to him that Oprah appeared on his show.

He added that it went brilliantly and he turned around and asked her if had ever been intimate with a woman. He said, “I mean, couldn't I leave it alone?"

The Bravo show host continued after he asked her the question and when the camera stopped rolling, The Ocean’s Thirteen actress did not make it awkward by “prying” into her intimate life.

Oprah’s best friend and journalist Gayle King later told Cohen that the media mogul did not know what the Real Housewives host meant when by the “lady pond”.

Cohen said, “I thought I explained it pretty well there, but listen, I was so grateful that Oprah did the show and I still am.”

Andy Cohen talks about the secret of Watch What Happens Live!’s success

While talking with the publication, Cohen elaborated on his show’s success. He said that the secret to success of his show is, “spontaneity, authenticity, fun, humor, me (Cohen) going there and people never knowing what's gonna happen.”

He talked about his guest's experience, which often included booze. Cohen added that people let their guard down at the show. The show is live at night and they serve alcohol.

The Bravo host recalled an incident dated back to 2011, when Regina King and Jackée Harry were, as Cohen says, “sauced” during their appearance on the show.

He said that both individuals were “smashed” in the green room and it elevated the longer they went on. He wondered if it was too “messy” but soon realized that people on X loved this and it became a historic episode.

