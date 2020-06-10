Countdown begins for BLACKPINK's epic three part comeback; To drop pre release single on THIS day

It's been more than a year that BLINKS have been craving for BLACKPINK's comeback and their prayers have finally been answered. The date when the Korean girl group's pre-release single (1st installment of their three-part comeback) will drop has been officially announced.

June is turning out to be a great month indeed as BLINKS can finally breathe a sigh of relief while also brimming with excitement. After waiting for more than a year for BLACKPINK's comeback, YG Entertainment revealed the news that the Korean girl group was preparing for the release of their first official album, to be dropped in September 2020. Moreover, the album release is the final installment of an elaborate three-part comeback by the beloved four members - Lisa, Jennie, Rosé and Jisoo.

Now, for some more good news. The pre-release single, which is the first installment of the three-part comeback, will be dropping on June 26, 2020. The announcement was made by BLACKPINK's official Twitter page, handled by YG Entertainment. The untitled single will be released at 2:30 p.m. IST. Along with the announcement, a comeback teaser poster was also shared which was a simple blue wall background with BLACKPINK written in red colour, spread across the white floor.

Check out BLACKPINK's comeback teaser poster below:

"#BLACKPINK COMEBACK TEASER POSTER. Pre-Release Single. 2020.06.26 6 PM #블랙핑크 #PreReleaseSingle #Comeback #TeaserPoster #20200626_6pm #Release #YG," BLACKPINK tweeted.

Are you excited for BLACKPINK's highly-awaited comeback? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK: YG Entertainment CONFIRMS Rosé, Lisa & Jisoo's solo tracks to come out post their 1st album release

In an earlier statement regarding the pre-release single, YG had shared, "BLACKPINK's first beginning in 2020 will be releasing the pre-release title in June. The group is currently almost done in preparing for visual shooting and choreography practice." This means that a music video will be accompanying and we can't keep calm!

The second installment of BLACKPINK's three-part comeback will see another single released in either July or August, which will be in a special format.

Share your comment ×