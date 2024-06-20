Country Artists Kane Brown and Wife Katelyn Welcome Their 3rd Child; Shares Picture With Baby Boy

The fours have become five! Country artist Kane Brown and his wife have welcomed another cute member into their loving family. After being proud parents of their two daughters, the couple has now welcomed a third child, a sweet baby boy.

On social media, the happy parents shared their excitement with everyone while also revealing a new family picture.

Kane Brown and Katelyn Jae welcome their third child

The Thank God artist and his wife have welcomed baby number three. As exciting as it is to hear, the parents are filled with joy to have the first boy in their already huge family.

Kane Brown and Katelyn Jae announced the birth of their child, sharing a post on Instagram. The cute picture that was uploaded had both the musicians smiling and holding their baby boy with all the love and care they had.

It showed the couple in a hospital bed, holding the boy wearing a beige cap with his name written on it.

While the Wednesday post gave the first look at their newborn child, the parents also revealed the name of their third kid and the date of his birth. “Krewe Allen Brown 6.18,” the caption read of the joint post.

Following the great news, many celebrities were seen congratulating the musician couple in the comments section. John Legend was seen commenting, “Congrats brother!”

Similarly, Tay Lautner, the wife of actor Taylor Lautner was too seen congratulations both the parents, while also commenting, “What a lucky boy!!!” Country artist Taylor Philips too screamed in the comments, “NEPHEWWWW”

Kane Brown and Katelyn Jae already have two daughters, who will be the older sisters of Krewe. Their names are Kingsley Rose, 4, and Kodi Jane, 2.

Announcement of Kewe Allen Brown

The arrival of Krewe was previously announced before the new year. In a joint Instagram post, both Kane and Katelyn stated that this will be the “Last Christmas of 4.”

While it had both of their daughters in the picture, the post even showed an ultrasound held in the hands of their oldest one, Kingsley Rose.

Then on January 10, the couple uploaded a “Gender Reveal” video in which they could be seen getting excited as they knew it was going to be a boy.

Kane Brown and Katelyn Jae tied the knot on October 12, 2018.

