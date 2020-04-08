Country folk singer John Prine passes away at 73 due to COVID 19 complications

Legendary country folk singer John Prine passes away at 73 due to Coronavirus complications.

American folk and country singer, John Prine, passed away at the age of 73 due to complications from Coronavirus. He was hospitalised after showing sudden COVID 19 symptoms on March 26 and was kept in the intensive care for 13 days before he succumbed to the virus on April 7. John’s family confirmed the tragic news to Variety. John was born and raised on the outskirts of Chicago. 1996, he was drafted into the US Army and was stationed in Germany during the Vietnam War.

He later returned home to spend the rest of his life creating music. And during the course of his career, he made an invaluable contribution to the US music industry with his music and words. Legendary singer Johnny Cash once described him as one of his personal “big four” songwriters. ex-Pink Floyd member Roger Waters was also fond of the musician. The legendary musician was beloved of Bob Dylan, Kris Kristofferson and many other artists who appreciated authentic folk music. John’s family confirmed the news to Variety.

On Twitter, singer songwriter singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen paid a heartfelt tribute to John and wrote, “we are crushed by the loss of John Prine. John and I were ‘New Dylans’ together in the early 70s and he was never anything but the loveliest guy in the world. A true national treasure and a songwriter for the ages.” From 11 nominations, John collected two Grammy awards. He was also honoured with a lifetime achievement award at this year’s ceremony.

Famous Canadian singer Ron Sexsmith also shared a note for the late singer. “As if we didn’t have enough devastating news. The great John Prine has died and I am heartbroken. I always saw him as a sort of Mark Twain figure. A humorist but mainly a humanist. He could make you laugh one moment and rip your heart open in the next. He always very nice to me.”

