Country Music Awards 2020: Justin Bieber performs his song 10000 Hours with Dan and Shay at CMA; Watch

Justin Bieber virtually performed at the CMA 2020 with the iconic duo Dan + Shay, the group performed their recent hit 10000 Hours. Watch their performance below.

Justin Bieber and Dan + Shay were unable to make it to Nashville for the 2020 CMA Awards, though they still performed for the big event! The singers appeared from the empty Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles to perform their song “10,000 Hours” at the event, which aired live on Wednesday (November 11).

The song was up for Single of the Year, Music Video of the Year, and Musical Event of the Year, though it didn’t win any of those awards. Dan + Shay did pick up the award for Vocal Duo of the Year though!

See the video of their performance below:

If you missed it, many Hollywood stars like Carrie Underwood, Taylor Hill, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris and more were in attendance at the CMA Awards tonight. Maren even dedicated her win to Black women in country music. The 30-year-old singer won the award for Female Vocalist of the Year at the 2020 CMA Awards and during her acceptance speech, she said: “I love you so much, all the women in this category,” Maren said in her acceptance speech. “Thank you so much to my team. I have a lot of people to thank, and they’re the typical ones that lift me up and made this dream come true with me. But there are some things in my mind that I want to give recognition to. I’m just a fan of their music, and they’re as country as it gets. I just want them all to know how much we love them back, and just check out their music after this.”

Maren then went on to dedicate her win to the Black women in country music, giving a special shout-out to Linda Martell, Yola, Mickey Guyton, Rissi Palmer, Brittney Spencer, and Rihannon Giddens. “There are so many amazing Black women that pioneered and continue to pioneer this genre, and I know they’re going to come after me,” Maren continued. “They’ve come before me, but you have made this genre so, so beautiful. I hope you know that we see you. Thank you for making me so inspired as a singer in this genre. “This has been the most magical night,” Maren concluded. “I get to go see my baby after this. Thank you country music. This means the world. Thank you!”

