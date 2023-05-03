Country Music Awards 2023: Here's a complete ballot schedule for the 57th annual CMA awards

The Country Music Association Awards (CMA) are one of the most anticipated yearly awards for country music fans as they eagerly await the list of performances and nominations, expecting to vote for their favorite musicians and see them win. The Country Music Association announced the ballot schedule for the 57th Annual CMA Awards, which will be held in Nashville in November. The nomination ballot and voting instructions for the artist categories will be emailed on Wednesday, July 5th to CMA, to those who are eligible to vote. The final nominees for each of the 12 categories will be revealed later this summer.

Here’s the voting schedule for CMA Awards 2023:

· Voting for the nomination ballot will be held on July 14 till 6 pm.

· The second ballot will be emailed to CMA members on Aug 2. Voting for the second ballot will be taking place on Aug 16 till 6 pm.

· The third and final ballot will be emailed to CMA members on Oct 2. Voting for the CMA Awards final ballot will be held on Oct 27 till 6 pm.

All CMA Broadcast Awards submissions must include performances and events that occurred between June 1st, 2022, and May 31st, 2023. Each contribution will be viewed and evaluated online by the CMA's panel of judges, which comprises prominent radio and industry professionals. The winners of the CMA Broadcast Awards will be announced in early October and honored during the 57th Annual CMA Awards event.

About CMA Awards

The Country Music Association Awards also known as CMA Awards are awarded to music artists and broadcasters for their excellence in the country music industry. The star-studded ceremony includes performances and award presentations by popular country music singers, with pop and rock acts making brief appearances. There are 12 major award categories: Entertainer, New Artist, Male Vocalist, Female Vocalist, Vocal Duo, Vocal Group, Music Video, Musician, Musical Event, Single, Album, and Song.







