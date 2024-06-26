A selection of the best acts from the 51st CMA Fest in Nashville was shot by the Country Music Association. A three-hour TV special showcasing the top performances will be available for fans.

The three-hour Country Music Association concert special, which is hosted by Jelly Roll and Ashley McBride and features performances by more than 25 of the biggest performers and up-and-coming artists in the genre, will premiere on ABC at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.

How to watch the Country Music Fest 2024?

When to watch: June 25 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET

Where to watch: ABC on television

Big & Rich, Clint Black, Little Big Town, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Parker McCollum, Megan Moroney, Jon Pardi, Carly Pearce, Post Malone, Thomas Rhett, Shaboozey, Blake Shelton, Brittney Spencer, the War and Treaty, Keith Urban, Gretchen Wilson, Lainey Wilson, and Bailey Zimmerman are among the performers scheduled to appear at the 2024 CMA Fest.

How to watch CMF 2024 online for free?

ABC will broadcast the 2024 CMA Fest on Tuesday, June 25, at 5:00 p.m. PT/8:30 p.m. ET. On June 26, the three-hour concert will be accessible for on-demand viewing on Hulu.

With Cable

If you already have a cable subscription, you may watch CMA Fest online at ABC.com by connecting in with your credentials from any TV provider, including Verizon, Xfinity, Hulu + Live TV, Sling, DirecTV Stream, and others.

Without Cable

Cord cutters can stream the CMA Fest on any live TV streaming service that covers ABC, such as DirecTV, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, and Sling, if they want to watch it on TV without the typical cable package.

