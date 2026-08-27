Country Music Legend Dolly Parton And Home Alone 2 Actor Tim Curry Pass Away At 80

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Hollywood and the music world are mourning the loss of two iconic entertainers, Tim Curry and Dolly Parton, who both passed away at the age of 80 on August 25, 2026. Curry, celebrated for his unforgettable performance as Frank-N-Furter in The Rocky Horror Picture Show, passed away in Los Angeles, while country music legend Parton's demise happened in Nashville following a brief battle with cancer.

Dolly Parton passes away after cancer battle

Dolly Parton, whose unmistakable vocals, heartfelt songwriting and glamorous stage presence made her a global icon, passed away at the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center surrounded by loved ones. Her publicist Marcel Pariseau confirmed the news, saying, “After bravely facing a brief battle with cancer, Dolly departed her Earthly life at the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center surrounded by loved ones.”

From her humble beginnings in the Tennessee mountains, Parton rose to become one of the most recognizable figures in entertainment. Her distinctive blond wigs, sparkling costumes and humor became part of her signature persona. Beyond music, she also earned acclaim as an actor and philanthropist.

Tim Curry passes away in Los Angeles

Meanwhile, English actor Tim Curry also passed away at 80. Best known for his outrageous portrayal of Frank-N-Furter in the cult classic The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Curry passed away peacefully at his home in Toluca Lake, Los Angeles, on August 25. His longtime manager and friend Marcia Hurwitz confirmed that he “passed away peacefully at his home in Toluca Lake, Los Angeles on August 25”.

Born in Warrington in 1946, Curry began his professional acting career in the original London production of Hair in 1968. He first portrayed Frank-N-Furter on stage before reprising the role in the 1975 film adaptation, which later became a cult favorite. He also terrified audiences as Pennywise in the 1990 television adaptation of Stephen King’s It and played Long John Silver in Muppet Treasure Island. Curry’s film credits also included Annie, The Hunt for Red October, Home Alone 2 and Scary Movie 2. His work on Broadway earned him three Tony nominations.

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