Country Singer Maren Morris Is Fans' 'Favorite Bicon' After Coming Out As Bisexual At Recent Concert During Pride Month

Maren Morris was hailed by fans for coming out as Bisexual!

The Country singer announced she was bisexual during her RSVP Redux Tour at The Masonic venue in San Francisco, California, and waved the rainbow flag while performing. Her coming out announcement had a warm response from her supporters!

Maren Morris made her sexuality Instagram official

On Saturday, June 8, Morris performed at the Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix. The My Church singer rocked a white sheer, ruffled top with a black bra underneath and paired it with skinny black pants.

In honor of Pride month, the Grammy-winning artist placed a rainbow flag on her chest inside the top, which she later removed and waved at the crowd. She shared sansps of her performance the next day on Instagram and wrote, "Phoenix, Arizona. Happy to be the B in LGBTQ+ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer/Questioning, and many other terms)."

She ended the caption with the mention of Happy Pride with a rainbow emoji.

Fans react to Morris’s coming out announcement

As soon as the singer made the announcement on her Instagram, she received a warm reception from the community and her followers. "Happy Pride, an actual icon!" one user commented on her post.

"HAPPY PRIDE! Thanks for being an inspiration, and what a special pride this one is!" another gushed. Another user called her “favorite bicon” and wished happy pride back. "A fellow bicon! So much love for you!" another person wrote.

As one of the rare LGBTQ+ Country singers, Morris was nervous to come out but thrilled by the embrasive response. In 2018, the mom-of-one wrote a letter to the LGBTQ community for Billboard and mentioned that one of the most memorable parts of touring is seeing different fans and knowing “who and where they’ve come from.”

"The LGBTQ community was so embracing of me, and I felt this precious responsibility to be a voice in country music for them because it’s a genre that historically has not," the singer wrote in the letter at the time.

Morris is currently on her tour, which will conclude in September at the All Things Go Music Festival in Columbia, Maryland.