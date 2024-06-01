Country Star Carly Pearce Opens Up About Heart Conditions, Announcing Changes In Upcoming Tour Dates

Carly Pearce, a country singer, revealed on social media Thursday morning that she has been diagnosed with pericarditis, which is a heart condition. Nonetheless, she plans to go ahead with her current tour but in low-key, as advised by doctors.

Carly Pearce was diagnosed with a heart condition called Pericarditis

Pericarditis is referred to by the Mayo Clinic as “swelling and irritation of the thin, saclike tissue surrounding the heart” and often produces intense chest pain similar to that of a heart attack. If fluid accumulates around the heart, it can lead to grave complications. Though mild forms can go away without treatment, severe ones require medications or sometimes surgery in rare cases.

Fans will see Pearce perform some minor changes in her stage routine during the remainder of her opening stint for Tim McGraw at Toledo after a 12-day break.

Pearce explained in an online video, "We have all decided that it is in my best interest, as I'm healing, to alter my shows a little bit. So if my shows look a little bit different, just know it's because I have to keep my heart rate under control right now. And the doesn't mean I'm not going to be completely fine; it just means right now I've got to really take this seriously."

As she adjusted her performances for the heart condition, she begged her fans for “a little bit of grace.”

Carly Pearces upcoming concerts ahead of new album Hummingbird release will have changes

Another month will witness the continuation of the tour, including L.A.’s Forum performance on June 28th and Sacramento show one day later. June 7 is the release date of Pearce’s new album, Hummingbird. Her next headline tour is only slated for early 2025, apart from some summer festival dates.

"I have always been transparent and honest about every part of my life, so I feel like this deserves the same honesty," Pearce shared with fans in a post titled Health Update.

She added that despite consulting physicians and speaking to her cardiologist, she still wanted to be on the road, "You guys know that I’ve been dealing with some health issues, and through that, I have developed something called pericarditis, which is a heart issue. And I’ve been working with doctors and talking to my cardiologist, and I still want to be out on the road."

In an effort to convey support for people going through ailments, she said, "if any of you are dealing with any kind of health stuff, or aren’t — I’m a young, healthy person that really watches what I eat and exercises, and this happened to me... I just want to use my platform to tell you to take care of your body and listen to it. And just know that if it’s trying to tell you something, it’s gonna tell you."

While they may seem slightly altered, upcoming activities linked to Hummingbird would remain fun, according to what was posted by Ms. Pearce.

